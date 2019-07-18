Home Nation

Three Naxalites gunned down in Jharkhand encounter, AK rifles seized

Bodies of three Maoists, 2 AK-47 rifles and some ammunition have been recovered by the security forces.

Naxals

For representational purposes. (File | AFP)

By PTI

RANCHI: Three Naxalites have been killed and arms and ammunition seized in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district Thursday, officials said.

They said the encounter broke out around 2:45 pm when a joint team of 158th and 214th battalions of CRPF and state police was out for operations in Bahegara village of Bagru area in the district.

The Lohardaga district headquarters is about 74 km from the state capital here. A search operation was undertaken to look for more cadres, the officials said.

 

TAGS
Naxals Maoists Lohardaga district
Comments

