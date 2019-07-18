Home Nation

Tiranga TV lay off: NCW seeks explanation from Promila Sibal on Barkha Dutt's complaint

Senior journalist Barkha Dutt had alleged that Sibal and his wife used expletives against female staffers.

Published: 18th July 2019 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Journalist Barkha Dutt

Senior Journalist Barkha Dutt (Photo | YouTube Screegrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) Thursday sought an explanation from Congress leader Kapil Sibal's wife, Promila Sibal, over the alleged use of "unparliamentary language" against female staffers of her Noida-based news channel.

The development comes after senior journalist Barkha Dutt, in a series of tweets on Monday, hit out at Sibal and his wife, promoters of Tiranga TV, over sacking of more than 200 channel employees "without even a six-month payout".

She had also alleged that Sibal and his wife used expletives against female staffers.

ALSO READ: Agonising wait on for 200 Tiranga TV staffers over pending dues

Acting on a complaint by Dutt, NCW member Priti Kumar said in a letter to Promila Sibal that the NCW "strongly condemns" the "misogynistic conduct" displayed at the workplace.

"It is alleged that unparliamentary language was used repeatedly against female staffers.

The National Commission for Women strongly condemns the misogynistic conduct displayed at the workplace, which is against the dignity of women," Kumar said.

ALSO READ: Promila Sibal trashes Barkha Dutt's allegations as 'blackmailing trick' 

"You are, therefore, requested to submit a detailed explanation/written reply to this within seven days from the date of receipt of this letter," she added.

In her tweets, Dutt had also alleged that more than 200 employees of the channel had their equipment confiscated.

Promila Sibal dismissed Dutt's charges and claimed the journalist had not visited the channel's office since May 23.

She also denied using foul language, saying she had never done so while speaking to Dutt or any other employee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCW Promila Sibal Barkha Dutt Tiranga TV Tiranga TV lay off
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp