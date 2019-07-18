Home Nation

'Uncle Nelson' my inspiration and guide: Priyanka Gandhi remembers Mandela on birth anniversary

South Africa on Wednesday marked 100 years since Nelson Mandela's birth with a 'town hall' forum hosted by Barack Obama and a walk led by the anti-apartheid leader's widow among a series of tributes. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Remembering anti-Apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela on his 101st birth anniversary, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recalled her association and meeting with the South-African leader while calling him her inspiration and guide.

Taking to the twitter, Priyanka shared an old-snap from a family album in which the revolutionist can be seen holding Priyanka's son in his arms as she sits alongside him and smiles affectionately.

"The world misses men like Nelson Mandela more than ever today. His life was a testament to truth, love, and freedom. To me, he was Uncle Nelson (who told me I ought to be in politics long before anyone else did!). He will always be my inspiration and my guide", she captioned the tweet.

In a trailing tweet, she further described the picture and wrote, "Laughing heartily at my son's fancy topi in 2001."

Rehan, who after turning 19 became a first-time voter in the recently concluded general assembly elections, doesn't look more than a year old in the snap shared by Priyanka, hence implying that the picture would have been equally old.

Mandela, who was imprisoned for decades under South Africa's apartheid regime, led the country's transformation into a multi-racial democracy and was elected its first president. He died at the age of 95 on December 5, 2013.

With an aim to eradicate extreme poverty by 2030, the Global Citizen initiative has staged events in other world cities including London, Brussels, and New York.

