Home Nation

UP BJP MLA enrols schools students as party members

The membership drive was carried out during school hours and classes were suspended for the event.

Published: 18th July 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP (File Photo)

By IANS

CHANDRAULI: Making a mockery of the BJP's much-publicized membership drive, Sushil Singh, party MLA from this seat in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday enrolled school students as party members.

Sushil Singh, the nephew of mafia don-turned-politician Brijesh Singh, asked the students to fill in membership forms and made them wear saffron 'angavastram' with the BJP's symbol lotus embossed on it. They also read out the party pledge.

Sushil Singh addressed the students in their classroom and welcomed them into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fold. A video of the MLA in the school has gone viral on social media.

The membership drive was carried out during school hours and classes were suspended for the event.

A senior teacher said: "Sushil Singh is a 'bahubali' (strong man) of the area and no one can dare to refuse his word. A number of children were minors but no one is concerned."

The BJP launched its membership drive on July 6 and every constituency has been given a target.

A party functionary said: "This is the easiest way to fulfil the target. Other leaders can now go to universities and colleges and reach their target within no time."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP MLA Uttar Pradesh BJP
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp