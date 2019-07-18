Home Nation

VVIP chopper scam: HC seeks alleged defence dealer's reply on plea challenging bail

The ED has challenged the June 1 order of a trial court which granted bail to Gupta, arrested by the agency on March 26 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Published: 18th July 2019 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday sought the response of Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, on ED's plea challenging his bail.

Justice Sunil Gaur issued a notice to Gupta and listed the matter for further hearing on September 12.

The ED has challenged the June 1 order of a trial court which granted bail to Gupta, arrested by the agency on March 26 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The trial court had granted him relief on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of the like amount.

It had put various conditions on the accused, including that he would not tamper with the evidence and not leave the country without the court's prior permission.

ED had opposed the bail plea saying that the probe was at an initial stage and the accused may flee from justice, hampering the investigation, if granted relief.

Gupta's counsel had submitted that the accused had always cooperated with the investigation and will be available as and when required by the probe agency as he has deep roots in India.

The agency on May 22 had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Gupta.

According to the ED, Gupta's role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajeev Saxena, who turned approver after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VVIP Chopper Scam AgustaWestland Delhi High Court Sushen Mohan Gupta
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp