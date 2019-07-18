West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says leather complex to create five lakh jobs

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday laid the foundation stones for a slew of projects in the Calcutta Leather Complex (CLC) in Bantala, an east Kolkata neighbourhood, and claimed that the leather hub will create five lakh job opportunities and draw investment worth Rs 80,000 crore.

She allotted fresh plots to 187 new tanneries from Kolkata, Kanpur and Chennai and said 250 more tanneries will be given land here.

"While the scope of employment is shrinking across the country, we are able to rejuvenate the job opportunities in Bengal. There will be employment opportunities for five lakh people here in the coming days while investment worth Rs 80,000 crore will take place," Banerjee said after renaming the iconic leather complex as 'Karmadiganta'.

"So far 187 tannery owners have been allotted land today. Those who have come from Kanpur have been given a special concession on land price. The tannery owners from Kolkata will be given incentives on their productions in order to make up for the higher land price," she said.

Banerjee said the state has got the clearance for underground mining at Deocha Pachami, one of the largest coal blocks in Birbhum.

"We have got the clearance for Deocha Pachami. Work will start there shortly. That will also lead to employment opportunities for another one lakh people," she said.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for a footwear park, a micro tanners' hub, CFC for leather scrap burners etc. and said total eight affluent treatment plants will be built in the leather complex area.