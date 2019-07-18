Home Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says leather complex to create five lakh jobs

Mamata Banerjee allotted fresh plots to 187 new tanneries from Kolkata, Kanpur and Chennai and said 250 more tanneries will be given.

Published: 18th July 2019 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday laid the foundation stones for a slew of projects in the Calcutta Leather Complex (CLC) in Bantala, an east Kolkata neighbourhood, and claimed that the leather hub will create five lakh job opportunities and draw investment worth Rs 80,000 crore.

She allotted fresh plots to 187 new tanneries from Kolkata, Kanpur and Chennai and said 250 more tanneries will be given land here.

"While the scope of employment is shrinking across the country, we are able to rejuvenate the job opportunities in Bengal. There will be employment opportunities for five lakh people here in the coming days while investment worth Rs 80,000 crore will take place," Banerjee said after renaming the iconic leather complex as 'Karmadiganta'.

"So far 187 tannery owners have been allotted land today. Those who have come from Kanpur have been given a special concession on land price. The tannery owners from Kolkata will be given incentives on their productions in order to make up for the higher land price," she said.

Banerjee said the state has got the clearance for underground mining at Deocha Pachami, one of the largest coal blocks in Birbhum.

"We have got the clearance for Deocha Pachami. Work will start there shortly. That will also lead to employment opportunities for another one lakh people," she said.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for a footwear park, a micro tanners' hub, CFC for leather scrap burners etc. and said total eight affluent treatment plants will be built in the leather complex area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Mamata Banerjee West Bengal leather complex
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp