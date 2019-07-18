What people are doing with FaceApp, Smriti Irani did almost 10 years back!

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is known for her sense of humour on Instagram, is once again breaking the internet with her amusing antics.

With the latest FaceApp taking the internet by storm, Twitter and Instagram are currently overloaded with photos featuring old and wrinkled faces of young people and Bollywood celebrities.

Irani, a former television actor, gave her own twist to the ongoing trend and shared a picture of herself from her 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' days when she played the role of Tulsi Virani. The photo shared by her shows the character's older version with streaks of grey hair, but it's her caption that will leave you in splits.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "#when @ektaravikapoor gets to you before the #faceappchallenge #tbt."

There is no denying that nobody can compete with the minister when it comes to giving a quirky twist to the viral trends! Right after Irani shared the picture, fans flooded her post with comments and praised her for her sense of humour.

One Instagram user wrote, "The OG of faceapp challenge". Another fan said that Ekta Kapoor was the best when it comes to applying old age filter on her actors. The user praised Smriti Irani's caption and wrote, "And she did it best!!!" Another one said, "Great. After Mrs Indira Gandhi, yourself is most dynamic woman leader in the country."

The actor-turned-politician makes sure she keeps up with the viral trends and how! This is not the first time that she has shared a quirky post related to an ongoing trend. She has earlier taken references from her own life and has converted them into memes.

While sometimes it gets a tad too difficult to relate to the social media feed of famous personalities, especially ministers, Irani's Instagram posts are definitely the most relatable ones.

The hilarious memes on her feed include common man's woes such as eagerly waiting for the weekends to hating Mondays, among others.

Apart from poking fun at herself and sharing her weight loss struggles, Irani also gives regular glimpses into her personal life as a wife and mother with photos featuring her husband Zubin Irani and their two children.

Smriti Irani is followed by 588k people on the photo-sharing application and each of her posts successfully collects 4,000 to 10,000 likes.

A number of celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Jonas Brothers, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Arjun Kapoor have tried the FaceApp challenge and shared the photoshopped picture of their older selves. The aging filter adds extra pounds of wrinkles and grey hair to selfies.

A couple of days back, a photoshopped picture of Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh, featuring the two actors in their 80s, went viral on social media. Gradually the trend has spread like wildfire on social media.