15 South Kashmir youth have given up arms so far in 2019

A youth hailing from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, who had joined militant ranks, has given up violence and returned home. 

Published: 19th July 2019 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

With his return, at least 15 local militants have given up arms this year so far.

“One more individual hailing from Pulwama with the help of local community members and police have returned on Tuesday. The identity of the individual has been protected,” a police spokesman said.

The police, CRPF and army officers have been repeatedly urging local militants to give up arms and surrender.

According to the police official, at least 15 Kashmiri youth, who had taken up arms, have returned to their homes.

All the 15, who surrendered before the authorities, hailed from south Kashmir.

The south of Kashmir comprising four districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian has emerged as a stronghold of militants and epicentre of new-age militancy in the Valley after killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.

The government has prepared a new draft of surrender policy and proposes to provide financial assistance to the surrendered militants, besides self-employment incentives under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and the Himayat schemes.

Two such youths gave up militancy on June 17, while five others gave up on May 31, three on May 20, two on May 16, and one each on May 5 and April 30.

