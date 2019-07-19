Earthquake jolts Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and other North-East states

GUWAHATI: An earthquake, measuring 5.6-magnitude on the Richter scale, jolted Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and some other states of the Northeast on Friday. However, no casualties were reported.
According to IMD, the epicentre of the quake was in Arunachal’s East Kameng district. It occurred at around 2:52 pm.
The tremors were felt in Assam, Nagaland besides Arunachal. The Northeast, which lies in the highest seismic risk zone, records on average 25 to 30 quakes a day.
The region experienced some of the world's worst earthquakes. The 1897 quake in Shillong plateau and the 1950 quake in Assam (both of 8.5 magnitudes) were the two most devastating quakes, both in terms of intensity or destruction.
