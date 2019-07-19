Home Nation

EC notices to NCP, Trinamool and CPI on national party status after poor Lok Sabha polls show

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the NCP had won six seats. This time its tally came down to five. It had also fared badly in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Published: 19th July 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three national parties — the Nationalist Congress Party, the Trinamool and the Communist Party of India — are staring at the possibility of losing their ‘national’ status following their performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to these parties asking them to explain why their national party status should not be revoked, sources said.

They have been asked to respond to the notice by August 5.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the NCP had won six seats. This time its tally came down to five. It had also fared badly in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Similarly, the Trinamool, which won 34 seats in the 2014 LS elections, managed only 22 this time. The CPI won two in this election and one in 2014.

But its performance in West Bengal and other states in the Assembly polls was dismal. 

The CPI, the BSP and the NCP were facing the prospects of losing their national party status after their dismal performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well.

However, they got a reprieve when in 2016 the EC amended its rules, whereby national and state party status of political parties are to be reviewed every 10 years instead of five.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nationalist Congress Party Trinamool Communist Party of India Election Commission
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp