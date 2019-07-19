Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's foster daughter Bharti dies of heart attack

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan cut short his Chhattisgarh visit to rush to Vidisha district of MP after coming to know about the death of his younger foster daughter Bharti Verma on Thursday evening.

Both Chouhan and his wife Sadhna had performed the kanyadan of Bharti, one of the parentless children who were brought up at the Sevashram being run by the ex-CM in the memory of his late mother in Vidisha district. Chouhan had represented Vidisha Lok Sabha five times in the past.

Entire Chouhan family, including the former CM, his wife and son Kartikey, besides host of BJP leaders reached the Vidisha District Hospital in the evening, where both Chouhan and his wife broke into tears.

Two young girls and a youth, including Bharti, who were brought up at the home for parentless children and were considered as foster children by the Chouhan couple, were married at a Ganesh Temple in Vidisha district in May 2018. Chouhan who was then the CM had along with wife performed the kanyadan ceremony of Bharti and the other girl.

Bharti’s husband Ravindra Verma, a farmer, said she was ill since few days, but her condition suddenly worsened on Thursday. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Autopsy report is awaited.