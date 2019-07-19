Home Nation

Government appoints key functionaries in seven ministries, organisations

The appointments have been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, an official order said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government Friday announced the appointment of key functionaries in seven ministries and organisations, including the newly-created Jal Shakti Ministry.

Bharat Lal, a 1988-batch IFS officer, who at present is the additional secretary to the President, has been appointed as additional secretary in the Jal Shakti Ministry's drinking water and sanitation department, according to an official order.

The government has appointed Amita Prasad, a 1985-batch IAS officer as chairperson of the Inland Waterways Authority of India, Ministry of Shipping. Prasad's appointment is in the rank and pay of secretary.

The IAS officer is at present director-general of the National Productivity Council in the Commerce Ministry's promotion of industry and internal trade department.

Arun Kumar Jha, a 1985-batch Indian Engineering Service officer, currently in cadre, has been appointed as director-general National Productivity Council in the rank and pay of additional secretary.

Jyoti Arora, an IAS officer of the 1987 batch, at present in the cadre, has been appointed as additional secretary and financial advisor in the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry by temporarily upgrading the vacant post of joint secretary and financial advisor.

Rajesh Verma, an IAS officer of the 1987 batch, now in the cadre, has been appointed as additional secretary in the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare against an existing vacancy.

The order said 1988 batch IAS officer Indevar Pandey, who is at present in the cadre, has been appointed as additional secretary in the Development of North Eastern Region Ministry by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of joint secretary.

Shashank Priya, an Indian Revenue Service officer of the 1988 batch, at present in the cadre has been appointed as additional secretary and financial advisor in the Commerce Ministry against an existing vacancy.

