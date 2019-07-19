Home Nation

High-powered agricultural panel moots linking central funds to reforms

The meeting was attended by Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare & Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar, chief ministers of Gujarat, Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh.

For representational purposes (Photo| Harini Nachiyar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first meeting of the high-powered committee on the transformation of agriculture constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put a focus on nudging states to adopt agrarian reforms by making it conditional on Central fund flow to the state governments. 

The panel’s convenor and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis told reporters that the Central grants and allocations under schemes should be on the basis of reform measures taken up by the states.

The panel in its first meeting at Niti Aayog signed out Agriculture Produces Marketing and Cooperative Act amendment along with Essential Commodities for immediate action by the states, besides giving thrust on value addition in agriculture to boost farmers’ income.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare & Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar, chief ministers of Gujarat, Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had sent his written suggestions for the meetingb while MP CM  Kamal Nath was present via  video conferencing.

“The committee discussed measures for the transformation of agriculture and raising farmers’ income. They took stock of the modalities for adoption and time-bound implementation by the states and Union territories,” said an Aayog official. 

