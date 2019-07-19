IFS officer Vivek Kumar appointed private secretary to PM Narendra Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Vivek Kumar was appointed as private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, according to an official order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by the prime minister, cleared the new assignment for Kumar, who is currently working as Director in the Prime Minister's Office.

Kumar's appointment will come into effect from the day of the assumption of charge and his tenure will be on co-terminus basis or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the official order said.