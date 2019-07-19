Home Nation

India down three places in mobile, broadband speed: Report

The current average download speeds in India for mobile internet and fixed broadband are 10.87 Mbps and 29.06 Mbps respectively.

Published: 19th July 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Internet;mobile phones

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's ranking in terms of mobile internet and fixed broadband speed declined by three places in June to 74th and 126th positions respectively, a report by Ookla said on Friday.

As per the report, there has been a slight decline since the previous month as the current average download speeds in India for mobile internet and fixed broadband are 10.87 Mbps and 29.06 Mbps respectively. The mobile and fixed broadband speeds in May were 11.02 Mbps and 30.03 Mbps respectively.

"In absolute terms, India's performance in both fixed broadband and mobile download speeds have witnessed a dip as compared to performance in last month. During May, India ranked at 71 in fixed broadband and 123 in mobile speeds," said Ookla's Speedtest Global Index.

Further, the report showed that the rankings have declined significantly since the past one year.

"Comparing data to that of last year, India's rank has witnessed a significant decline in terms of its position globally. In July 2018, India ranked 111 in mobile and 56 in fixed broadband speeds," it said.

Doug Suttles, Co-Founder and General Manager at Ookla, said: "An ever-evolving focus on sophisticated network infrastructure will always be important for fixing network quality in India."

"India is one of the geographically largest and most populated country in the world, meaning a well laid out network that is able to handle high volumes of usage is a key in supporting the internet needs of the Indian market. Despite these challenges in India, further advancements in both 4G and 5G network technology will continue to improve network efficiency," he said.

At the top of the table in terms of mobile internet was South Korea with an average download speed of 90.06 Mbps, while Singapore held the top spot for fixed broadband with a 195.88 Mbps average download speed.

Among India's neighbouring countries, China ranked 44th and 28th in terms of mobile internet and fixed broadband respectively. Pakistan ranked 114th and 155th and Bangladesh was at 133rd and 107th position, in mobile internet and broadband services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
broadband speed mobile internet speed internet speed
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp