PDP leader's personal security officer shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Militants on Friday shot dead a personal security officer of a PDP leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

The incident took place when Mufti Sajad, a PDP leader and a relative of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, had gone to a mosque in Bijbehara to offer congregational prayers, a police official said.

The militants killed the PDP leader's PSO Farooq Ahmad, who was standing outside the mosque, by opening fire on him from close range, he said, adding that the PDP leader is reportedly safe. The area has been cordoned off and a search launched to nab assailants, the official said.

Further details are awaited.