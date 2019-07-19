Meghalaya flood toll rises to eight

By PTI

SHILLONG: With the death of two more persons on Thursday, the toll due to floods in Meghalaya rose to eight as more than 1.55 lakh people remain affected, officials said.

South West Garo Hills District Deputy Commissioner Ram Kumar said a woman and a toddler lost their lives after being swept by floodwaters.

While the elderly woman was drowned at Fakirpara, the infant lost his life in Daspara, both in the town of Mahendraganj, the deputy commissioner said.

Garo Hills region is the worst affected by rising water levels in low-lying areas.

More than 1.55 lakh people have been affected with many still in relief camps.

Floodwaters have been receding in some areas but at a very slow pace, the officials added.