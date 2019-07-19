Home Nation

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asks Cable TV networks to carry all 24 Doordarshan channels

An affidavit has been sought from all Multiple System Operators (MSOs) to ensure that all the mandated DD channels are being carried on their television network.

Published: 19th July 2019 07:14 PM

The Doordarshan logo.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has written to cable operators asking them to ensure that all the 24 Doordarshan channels besides the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha channels are carried by them.

An affidavit has been sought from all Multiple System Operators (MSOs) to ensure that all the mandated DD channels are being carried on their television network, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

In view of the contribution of Doordarshan towards dissemination of accurate information about policies and programmes of the government, acceleration of socio-economic change, promotion of national integration and stimulation of scientific temper, it is mandated that all Cable TV Networks should carry DD channels, an official statement said.

However, it is noticed that the same is not being done by several cable operators, which is in contravention of the existing rules, it said.

It has accordingly been decided that an affidavit be sought from both existing MSOs as well as fresh applicants that they are carrying all 24 DD channels, besides Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV channels, on their TV network, the ministry said. The affidavit has to be submitted within one month of issue of notice, it added.

