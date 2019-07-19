Home Nation

Over 75 engineering, technical colleges to shut down nationwide; stop taking students in 2019

So far, 78 technical colleges have opted for 'progressive closure' this year, the officials at the All India Council of Technical Education said.

Published: 19th July 2019 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

School

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 75 engineering and technical colleges that are preparing to shut down have opted not to admit students from this academic session, majority of them in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The major reasons behind the institutions opting for closure are less takers for the courses or colleges and shortage of funds, a senior official of the AICTE told PTI.

So far, 78 technical colleges have opted for "progressive closure" this year, the officials at the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) said.

During the 2018-19 academic session, 54 colleges had chosen progressive closure, while the number of such colleges was at 106 during 2017-18.

"Colleges opting for progressive closure, stop admitting fresh students and continue to function till the time the existing students graduate.

Thirty-one of the colleges are based in Uttar Pradesh, while Punjab has six of these colleges," the senior official of the AICTE said.

"Among the colleges that will be shutting down, five each are based in Chhattisgarh and Haryana, while four each are in Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Two colleges each are in Rajasthan, Telangana, Odisha and Maharashtra," he said.

As per AICTE statistics, there are 264 engineering colleges that are operational in the country without approval from the council, while there are 116 architecture colleges functioning without the AICTE's nod.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
engineering colleges Technical colleges Uttar Pradesh
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp