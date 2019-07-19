Probe ordered into women’s hockey scam in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker NP Prajapati directed the state’s sports and youth welfare minister Jeetu Patwari on Thursday to hold a detailed probe into the allegations that girls from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and other states were getting enrolled in MP Women Hockey Academy, Gwalior and playing for the state on the basis of fake domicile certificates/fabricated residential proofs.

Prajapati said the probe needs to be done on three counts — why lesser number of MP natives are playing for the academy and why girls from other states are being brought to win laurels that too at the cost of state’s own girls.

It also needs to be seen whether or not girls from other states are getting enrolled in the Academy and playing for the state in national tourneys on the basis of fake documents; and lastly, the incidents that have taken place with the girls at the Academy in the last two years.

The Madhya Pradesh sports and youth welfare minister Jeetu Patwari said the speaker’s directions will be followed in letter and spirit and the report of the probe will be tabled before the Vidhan Sabha in a month.