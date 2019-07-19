Punjab and Haryana HC allows man to give ghee, milk as alimony to wife

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In an unusual order, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has allowed a man to give rice, sugar, milk, pulses, ghee and new clothes to his wife as part of alimony.

Justice Raj Shekhar Atri issued the order after the man told the court that since he lost his job, he is unable to pay in cash and instead will provide her with monthly ration.

Accepting the husband’s submission, the high court said, “Learned counsel for the petitioner has submitted that instead of making payment, the petitioner is ready to provide 20 kg rice, 5 kg sugar, 5 kg different pulses, 15 kg wheat and 5 kg pure ghee per month, three wearing suits quarterly and two litres of milk every day to the respondent.”

The court also directed the husband to provide all these items within three days to the estranged wife and asked the husband to clear the arrears of maintenance and show up in the court on the next date.

“The petitioner is directed to provide the aforesaid articles to respondent within three days from today.

He is directed to clear the arrears of maintenance and submit the affidavit in this regard on or before July 25.

He is also directed to be present before this Court on the date fixed,” the order stated.

