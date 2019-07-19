Home Nation

Release pleas of Jessica Lal, Priyadarshini Mattoo's killers rejected

Release pleas of model Jessica Lal and student Priyadarshini Mattoo's killers were rejected by the Delhi Sentence Review Board.

Published: 19th July 2019 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Model Jessica Lal

Model Jessica Lal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Release pleas of model Jessica Lal and law student Priyadarshini Mattoo's killers were rejected by the Delhi Sentence Review Board on Friday, sources said.

Manu Sharma, the convict in the murder case of Jessica, and Mattoo's killer Santosh Singh were among 204 who had approached the board, headed by state Home Minister Satyendar Jain, the sources said.

The board approved release requests of 59 convicts and rejected 145 such pleas, they said.

Jessica was shot dead by Sharma after she had refused to serve him liquor at the Tamarind Court restaurant owned by socialite Bina Ramani at Qutub Colonnade in south Delhi's Mehrauli area on the night of April 30, 1999.

Sharma has been in jail for over 21 years now and had earlier approached the Delhi High Court after the board in October had rejected his plea for release.

The High Court had in January directed the AAP government to consider Sharma's request for premature release.

Sharma, son of former Union minister Venod Sharma, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the high court in December, 2006.

The trial court had acquitted him earlier, but the Delhi High Court had reversed the order and the Supreme Court had upheld his life sentence in April, 2010.

On the other side, Santosh Singh is serving life term for rape and murder of Delhi University student Mattoo, 25, in January 1996.

Singh, also a law student at Delhi University, was acquitted by the trial court in the case on December 3, 1999, but the Delhi High Court had on October 27, 2006 reversed the decision, holding him guilty of rape and murder and giving him death penalty.

Singh, son of a former IPS officer, had challenged his conviction and death sentence given by the high court.

In October 2010, the Supreme Court had upheld Singh's conviction, but reduced the death sentence to life imprisonment.

The Sentence Review Board has the prisons director-general, home secretary, state law secretary, a district judge and the government's chief probationary officer and a joint-rank officer of Delhi Police as its other members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jessica Lal Priyadarshini Mattoo Priyadarshini Mattoo murder Priyadarshini Mattoo murder case jessica lal murder Jessica Lal murder case
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp