Reservation for sportspersons, wards of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims in Punjab private medical colleges

The court was informed that the state will not adopt an adversarial approach when it comes to any welfare measure.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government Thursday said it has decided to extend reservation for sportspersons and children or grandchildren of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims to its quota in private medical colleges for undergraduate MBBS courses.

The reservation already exist in government medical colleges in the state.

The government, as per its amended notification of July 11, 2019, has extended the reservation to private colleges as well, Advocate General (AG) Atul Nanda submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, as per the official release here.

Appearing on behalf of the state earlier in a case before the high court Thursday, the AG submitted that through its revised notification of July 11, it has amended its previous notification.

The court was informed that the state will not adopt an adversarial approach when it comes to any welfare measure.

The same could be discussed and decided after the court had the opportunity to peruse various Constitution Bench judgments in this regard, the AG said.

The case has been adjourned for July 19.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said his government was keen to provide any welfare measure, as needed, in the interest of the state and various sections of its people, including Army personnel, sportspersons and others.

