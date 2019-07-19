Shiv Sena leader cuts birthday cake with sword, faces case 

By PTI

THANE: Police in Thane district have registered a case against a Shiv Sena leader after a video showing him cutting birthday cake with a sword appeared on social media.

Mayur Patil (33), a former corporator of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, told police that the sword had been gifted to him by a friend during his birthday celebration on July 16.

He did not have the license needed to possess such weapons, he conceded, a police official said.

A case under the Indian Arms Act for illegal weapon possession was registered against Patil at Kalyan taluka police station, though no arrest has been made.