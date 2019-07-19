Unnao rape case: Allahabad High Court rejects bail plea of accused Shashi Singh 

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of accused Shashi Singh, the accomplice of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in Unnao rape case.

The court said the rape survivor has named her in the recorded statement.

The order came from Justice Anant Kumar of Lucknow bench of the court on Wednesday.

Shashi Singh had pleaded that at the time of alleged rape, the MLA was about 50 km from the place of incident and as such her presence was also not proved and hence she should be granted bail.

Opposing the plea, the CBI counsel submitted that at this stage the statement of the survivor recorded was sufficient to reject her plea.

A woman belonging to the Makhi police station area in Unnao had alleged that Sengar raped her teenage daughter at his residence in 2017.

Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, was arrested on April 13 last year.

The case had come to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.