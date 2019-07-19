Home Nation

UP Speaker's water conservation idea: 'Serve only half glass of water first to MLAs, more if needed'

The order has been issued by Principal Secretary of the Assembly Pradip Dubey on the directive of Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit.

Published: 19th July 2019 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Only half-a-glass of water will be served at a time in Uttar Pradesh Assembly premises to prevent its wastage, the Speaker has directed.

The order has been issued by Principal Secretary of the Assembly Pradip Dubey on the directive of Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit.

"It has been seen that mostly full glass of water is not used. More water can be provided if people want it," Dubey said in the order.

Therefore, in the secretariat and all sections on the campus, an only half-filled glass of water will be initially given to the people, the order said, adding that it is expected of the officials and staff that this order is followed with immediate effect.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar pradesh assembly water woes water wastage water shortage
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp