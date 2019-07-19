Home Nation

Venkaiah Naidu pulls up MoS Sanjeev Kumar Balyan for absence in Rajya Sabha

Balyan, who laid paper on the table listed against his name in the House, regretted for being absent and assured the same will not happen again.

Published: 19th July 2019 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo| Twitter/ Vice President of India)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his displeasure over ministers skipping Parliament proceedings, Rajya Sabha Chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday embarrassed the government by pulling up Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, for being absent recently when his named was called.

Naidu cautioned the Minister not to repeat the mistake.

"Mantriji, day before yesterday your name was there in the agenda. But when called, you were not there. Please note that it should not happen in future," the Chairman said.

Balyan, who laid paper on the table listed against his name in the House, regretted for being absent and assured the same will not happen again.

Later, the House took up various important issues during the Zero Hour. The leaders from Bihar raised the issue of flood in the state that has affected nearly a dozen districts.

TAGS
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha attendance
