Woman doctor ends life in hostel room in Jaipur, five senior doctors named in FIR

Her family claims that on phone on Tuesday night, Sakshi had complained that her seniors asked her to pack her bags and leave as she had missed some classes.

Published: 19th July 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 12:45 PM

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A woman resident doctor allegedly committed suicide in her room at the hostel of Jaipur’s Sanganeri Gate Women’s Hospital, the police said Sakshi Gupta, 27, from Ferozepur in Punjab, was found hanging inside her room on Wednesday.

Earlier in the morning, Sakshi had missed her class as she felt unwell. 

Her family claims that on phone on Tuesday night, Sakshi had complained that her seniors asked her to pack her bags and leave as she had missed some classes.

She had even pleaded with her parents to come to Jaipur, but they had advised her not to be upset. No suicide note was found from Sakshi’s room.

The police have registered a case against some senior doctors for pressurising juniors to work and for behaving rudely with them.    

Sakshi’s father Sumesh Gupta lodged an FIR at a Jaipur police station in which he has levelled serious charges against five women doctors.

In the FIR, he claimed, Sakshi used to call him daily and often complained of harassment and ill-treatment by these seniors.

Sakshi’s mother Anju claims that the family informed the faculty that their daughter was facing trouble ever since Sakshi joined there on May 5.  

