Anandiben Patel appointed UP Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar new WB Governor

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been shifted to Uttar Pradesh and her place will be filled by Bihar Governor Lal ji Tandon.

Published: 20th July 2019 01:55 PM

Anandiben Patel

Anandiben Patel (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government Saturday transferred two governors and made fresh appointments in some states.

Former interlocutor on Naga talks R N Ravi has been appointed as Nagaland governor, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

Noted lawyer and former Janata Dal MP Jagdeep Dhankhar was appointed as the West Bengal governor.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been shifted to Uttar Pradesh and her place will be filled by Bihar Governor Lal ji Tandon, the communique said.

Phagu Chauhan will fill replace Tandon as Bihar governor.

Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the governor of Tripura, it said.

