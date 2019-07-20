Home Nation

Chapters on Upadhyaya, Shankaracharya dropped from MP school textbooks, alleges BJP

The state government had directed, for political reasons, that chapters on Upadhyaya and the eighth century philosopher Adi Shankaracharya be dropped, he said.

Published: 20th July 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP (File Photo)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Opposition BJP alleged in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Saturday that the Congress government had directed omission of chapters on BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya and Adi Shankaracharya from school textbooks.

Speaker N P Prajapati asked the concerned minister to look into the matter. The issue was raised by BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang during Zero Hour.

The state government had directed, for political reasons, that chapters on Upadhyaya and the eighth century philosopher Adi Shankaracharya be dropped, he said.

Upadhyaya followed the principles of "Ekatma Manav Darshan" and worked for the downtrodden all his life, while Adi Shankaracharya brought about unity by traveling across the country, Sarang said.

Demanding a discussion on the issue, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said the government's action was against "the rich culture of Sanatan Dharma".

Congress legislator Arif Masood alleged that the BJP- led Union government had excised several freedom fighters from syllabi.

Intervening in the debate, Speaker Prajapati said the minister of the concerned department shall look into the matter.

The Speaker also remarked that it would not be appropriate to withdraw these chapters from the syllabus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Upadhyaya
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp