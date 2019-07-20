Congress workers in Jaipur protest Priyanka Gandhi detention

By PTI

JAIPUR: Congress workers and leaders Saturday staged a sit-in here against the detention of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when she was going to meet families of the Sonbhadra clash victims.

Rajasthan Cabinet ministers BD Kalla, Raghu Sharma, Pratap Singh Khachariawas and other leaders of the party participated in the dharna.

Priyanka Gandhi was detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. What is the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh trying to hide? She was arrested and kept at a guesthouse. BJP is mocking the democracy which is unacceptable, Health Minister Raghu Sharma told reporters.

State Congress vice president Archana Sharma and former Mayor Jyoti Khandelwal were also present in the dharna which lasted for nearly two hours.

In Kota, Congress workers took out a protest march against the action on Priyanka Gandhi.