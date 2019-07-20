Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Pilot shifts to new bungalow

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s tussle with Deputy CM Sachin Pilot is a bit of an open secret. In a recent press conference, Gehlot took a dig at Pilot by saying that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had made him the CM as he deserved it the most.

Amidst reports of tussle, Pilot supporters have some news to celebrate. Pilot has finally shifted in bungalow number 11, located in the posh Civil Lines area in Jaipur. He conducted his first “Jan Sunwai (public hearing)” this week. The bungalow was under renovations for the last five months and Pilot was living in a government house at Jalupura area near the state Congress office.

First flight with 421 pilgrims takes off

The first flight with 421 Haj pilgrims on board took off from Jaipur International airport on Thursday. The pilgrims landed in Madina on the same day. The youngest pilgrim one-year-old Alfiza Parveen, was from Rajasthan, while the eldest was Hameeda from Ajmer. Rajasthan Haj Committee officials said all arrangements were made to ensure a safe and comfortable flight. There will be a total of 18 flights between July 20 and August 1. Over 6,330 pilgrims from Rajasthan will go for Haj this year. The state government recently launched an app to make the pilgrimage easier and more convenient which has made the entire process of going through pilgrimage applications much easier.

Sound bowl healing therapy

In the Rashtriya Jyotish convention held at Jaipur’s Science Park, astrologers from all over the country gave people knowledge on Jyotish and Vaastu. The central attraction of the astrology convention though was the ‘sound bowl healing therapy’. Dr Anju Sharma from Delhi made people aware about their chakras through sound waves. According to Dr Anju, these sound waves help in healing and soothing the internal body of a human being. Different types of bowls are used to produce different sounds and heal various illnesses. There was also a live demonstration of the technique at the convention.

Gang arrested for duping 110 doctors of Rs 100 crore

Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) busted a gang and arrested three, including a doctor and a BSc student, for duping more than 110 doctors of Rs 100 crore. The posed as share market operatives and operated out of an office in World Trade Park in Jaipur. The leader has been identified as Dr Ramlakhan, a doctor. His gang used to gift expensive cars to the victims and dupe them in connivance with bank employees. “They would help the victims get loans and deposit the borrowed money in their company account. They would assure the victims that they would invest it in the share market, but never do it,” said an officer.