Home Nation

Mehbooba Mufti dissolves PDP's political affairs committee ahead of party's foundation day

The move comes less than a week ahead of the PDP's 20th foundation day anniversary scheduled to be observed on July 28.

Published: 20th July 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Saturday dissolved the party's top decision-making Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

The move comes less than a week ahead of the PDP's 20th foundation day anniversary scheduled to be observed on July 28.

"Mehbooba Mufti has dissolved the PAC and a new body will be reconstituted in near future," a PDP spokesman said.

While no reasons were assigned for the sudden decision of the PDP president, sources in the party said it was done in the wake of number of senior party leaders including several MLAs and former ministers quitting the party.

Those who have left the PDP include Mohammad Khalil Bandh, Altaf Bukhari, Haseeb Drabu, Imran Ansari, Abid Ansari and Abbas Wani (all former MLAs).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti PDP Assembly election
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp