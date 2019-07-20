Home Nation

Muslims are being punished for not migrating to Pakistan: Azam Khan rakes up partition pitch

The state government recently put Khan's name on anti-land mafia portal after several complaints were registered against him for allegedly grabbing lands in Rampur, his home district.

Published: 20th July 2019

Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In another controversial statement, Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan said on Saturday that Muslims in the country are being punished for their decision to not go migrate to Pakistan after the partition in 1947.

"Why our ancestors did not go to Pakistan? Well, they considered India as their nation. This is our fault. Maulana Azad, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and even Bapu had appealed Muslims to not migrate to Pakistan," he said when asked about his views on growing incidents of mob lynching.

Khan, an MP from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, claimed that Muslims have not been able to live a dignified life in the country. "We have been living a very disgusting life since 1947, and we are very ashamed of it," he said.

He also alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is fabricating land dispute cases against him because he managed to defeat BJP candidate Jaya Prada in the Lok Sabha elections.

The state government recently put Khan's name on anti-land mafia portal after several complaints were registered against him for allegedly grabbing lands in Rampur, his home district.

Khan, a former state Cabinet minister, is known for his controversial remarks. During the Lok Sabha elections, he said Jaya Prada wears khaki underwear, a reference to her alleged affiliation with the RSS.

"I won the election against powerful people despite their several tactics. I am being punished for that mistake. The Rampur district magistrate went to counting stations wearing a saffron shirt and harassed voters. Still, I emerged victorious," he said.

