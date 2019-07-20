National Investigation Agency files supplementary charge sheet in FIF terror funding case

Home Nation

During this preparatory work, the target persons were intended to be used for creating sleeper cells or hideouts.

NIA

National Investigative Agency (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary charge sheet against an accused in the terror funding case against Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

The charge sheet was filed against Mohammad Hussain Molani alias Babloo (43 years) a native of Nagaur, Rajasthan before a special NIA court in the Patiala House Court on July 18, read a statement issued by the NIA.

In March this year, the investigation agency had filed a charge sheet against three persons - Mohammad Salman from Delhi, Mohammad Salim from Rajasthan and Mohammad Kamran (absconding), a native of Pakistan - in a case related to the FIF.

The investigation carried out by NIA revealed that FIF Chief namely Hafiz Mohammad Saeed along with Deputy Chief Shahid Mahmood hatched a conspiracy around 2012 to create sympathizers/sleeper cells and logistic base in Delhi and Haryana under the garb of religious work.

The NIA had said Shahid Mahmood tasked his associates namely Mohammad Kamran, a Pakistani national based at Dubai, for re-routing funds from Pakistan to Dubai and further to India through hawala channels. Shahid Mehmood further tasked Mohammad Kamran to identify such persons who could be given this fund in the name of construction of mosques, education in Madrasa, conducting marriage of Muslims girls, and medical assistance to create its bases and to motivate sympathisers initially.

During this preparatory work, the target persons were intended to be used for creating sleeper cells or hideouts. Accordingly, Mohammad Kamran identified few Indian Nationals in Dubai and also identified one Indian national namely Mohammad Salman, resident of New Delhi for this purpose, the NIA had said.

He started transferring large amount of funds (through hawala) with the help of Molani in the name of construction of mosque Khulfa-e-Rashideen in Uttawar at Haryana and for the marriage of Muslims girls. The accused Mohammad Salman had received huge amount of funds from Mohammad Kamran from Dubai through Molani.

Further investigation is underway against Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, Shahid Mehmood and Mohammad Arif Gulambashir Dharampuria under Section 173(8) of CrPC.

