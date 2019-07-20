Home Nation

Physically challenged boy clears NEET after travelling miles on crutches

Sajan Rai came to Kota a year back from Madhubani in Bihar to realise his dream of becoming a doctor.

Published: 20th July 2019 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sajan Rai came to Kota a year back from Madhubani in Bihar to realise his dream of becoming a doctor.

Sajan Rai came to Kota a year back from Madhubani in Bihar to realise his dream of becoming a doctor. (Photo | myexam.allen.ac.in)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Sajan Rai, a physically challenged student, has cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and got admission to the Government Medical College in Bettiah in Bihar. In order to realise his dreams, Rai travelled for miles on his crutches as he can't walk on his own due to an ailment he suffered during his childhood.

Rai came to Kota a year back from Madhubani in Bihar to realise his dream of becoming a doctor. He alsways wanted to cure physically challenged people to ensure a healthy and better life for them.

"My father Lal Bahadur Rai operates a photocopy shop while my mother is a housewife. Our entire savings were spent in my treatment due to which I am now able to walk with the help of crutches. However, our family was left in a deplorable financial condition.

"After Class X, my parents had to enrol me in a government school as we had no money left to pursue studies in a private school," Rai said.

"I scored 83 per cent in Class X and 63 per cent in Class XII. Thereafter, my father mortgaged a little piece of land we owned to ensure that I get enrolled in a medical coaching institute in Kota to realise my dream of becoming a doctor.

"In fact, many people told my father not to send me to Kota given my physical condition, but my father believed in me," he said.

Now Rai has dreams twinkling in his eyes and he wants to help physically challenged people after becoming a doctor.

Rai believes that being physically handicapped is not a curse, but a challenge which should be faced with determination and confidence.

He said that initially he got nervous and demotivated while studying but the faculty members motivated him to realise his goal. Seeing him walk on his crutches, Rai was provided a vehicle facility from the private institute in Kota to ensure he reached his classroom on time.

The institute also waived off his fee when it came to know about his financial condition.

"I used to study for four to five hours daily to realise my dream. After completing my MBBS, I want to specialise in neurology. I want to give a message to all my fellow friends, 'have strong determination and you shall definitely succeed in life'.

"I faced many problems due to my physical weakness but my strong determination helped me achiev success in life," Rai said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Sajan Rai
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp