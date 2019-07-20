Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi staging drama over Sonbhadra clash: Swatantra Dev Singh

The Congress and its allies, the Samajwadi Party and the BSP, had illegally occupied land of the poor during their regime, Sharma claimed.

Published: 20th July 2019 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra consoles a family member of a Sonbhadra massacre victim who had travelled to Chunar Fort to meet her after the former was stopped from proceeding to Sonbhadra in Mirzapur on 20 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra consoles a family member of a Sonbhadra massacre victim who had travelled to Chunar Fort to meet her after the former was stopped from proceeding to Sonbhadra in Mirzapur on 20 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Accusing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of staging a drama with her protest over the killing of 10 people in Sonbhadra, newly-appointed UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh Saturday said the grand old party must abstain from it.

He said it was a sad incident, but the Uttar Pradesh government worked swiftly and almost all the accused were arrested.

"Action is being taken against all those guilty and officials have been suspended for laxity. This incident is a result of the misdeeds (kukarm) of the Congress, whenever it was in power. They indulged in corruption," he alleged.

Stepping up the attack, he alleged, "Priyanka Gandhi is staging a drama with her dharna. She is doing politics even after her meeting with 20 families was facilitated by the state government. This act is only meant to politicise the pain of the poor people and to derive political mileage from it. Congress must abstain from it".

Singh said the Congress wanted to disturb the good atmosphere in the state and it was not bothered about ensuring justice for families of the affected people.

"She is only shedding crocodile tears. It has been the policy of the Congress to grab people's land. The drama must stop and she should not vitiate the atmosphere," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma Saturday alleged that lands of Dalits and tribals used for farming were grabbed by the Congress.

"The trust set up by the Congress in 1955 was given to some person in 1989. It was during the tenure of Congress governments that land of Dalits and tribals was given to land mafia. This dispute dates back to the Congress era," he alleged.

The Congress and its allies, the Samajwadi Party and the BSP, had illegally occupied land of the poor during their regime, Sharma claimed.

"Illegal properties worth of crores owned by members of these parties are now being discovered. The BJP government is investigating it thoroughly," he said.

"It is the Congress which distributed the land of the poor among influential people and now, Priyanka Gandhi is staging political drama (over it)," the deputy chief minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sonbhadra victims
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp