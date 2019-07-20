Home Nation

Punjab CM Amarinder protests UP government’s 'arbitrary and undemocratic' detention of Priyanka

Terming the UP government’s actions as arbitrary and repressive, Amarinder questioned the rationale behind detaining Priyanka and preventing her from performing her democratic duties.

Published: 20th July 2019 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​ (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has vehemently opposed the 'undemocratic and unconstitutional' detention of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Reacting to the UP government’s attempt to stifle Priyanka’s democratic right to protest the Sonbhadra violence, and to join the victims’ families in their grief, Amarinder said the BJP government in the state had stooped to a new low in curbing the fundamental rights of citizens.

ALSO READ : Mayawati slams Yogi government, says Section 144 imposed in Sonbhadra to hide failures

He urged the UP government to immediately revoke its detention orders and allow  Priyanka to continue with her peaceful and democratic protest. He also asked the BJP-led government at the Centre to intervene and direct the state government to step back from its confrontationist attitude and ensure the protection of the Constitutional right of Priyanka and her supporters.

Priyanka, the Congress General Secretary in Uttar Pradesh (East), was on Friday detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra, where 10 tribals were shot dead earlier in the week for refusing to vacate their own land.

Terming the UP government’s actions as arbitrary and repressive, Amarinder questioned the rationale behind detaining Priyanka and preventing her from performing her democratic duties.

ALSO READ: Kin of Sonbhadra firing case victims meet 'detained' Priyanka Gandhi at UP guesthouse

Citing reports suggesting that the administration had subsequently even cut the power at the guest house where Priyanka was detained, the Chief Minister said the right to peaceful protest was fundamental to the Constitutional which the UP government was trying to erode completely through its authoritarian acts.

No state government can be allowed to suppress the fundamental rights of any individual in the Indian democratic polity, he asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Senior Congress leader Punjab Chief Minister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Uttar Pradesh
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp