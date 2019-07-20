Rajasthan Dalit boy beaten to death after his bike hits elderly woman

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A 28-year-old Dalit boy, who had hit an elderly woman accidentally with his bike at Jhivana village in Alwar on July 16 and was beaten up by a mob, succumbed to his injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Friday. His death has provoked charges of mob lynching, which the Chopanki Police, which registered a case, has denied.

Alwar SP P Deshmukh said the investigation has been entrusted to ASP Devendra Singh Rajawat. “The post-mortem report is awaited, but prima facie it is not a mob lynching case,” he said.

The deceased Harish’s father Ratti Ram Jatav who filed a case on July 17, said, “How can someone take a life for an accident. The case was seen as a lynching. I want absolute justice.”

However, the woman’s husband Jamaluddin has filed a counter case, saying, Harish was drunk when the accident took place.

Alwar district in Rajasthan had hit national headlines for cow vigilantism which claimed the lives of Rakbar Khan and Pehlu Khan in the last two years.