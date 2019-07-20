Home Nation

Rajasthan Dalit boy beaten to death after his bike hits elderly woman

His death has provoked charges of mob lynching, which the Chopanki Police, which registered a case, has denied.

Published: 20th July 2019 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A 28-year-old Dalit boy, who had hit an elderly woman accidentally with his bike at Jhivana village in Alwar on July 16 and was beaten up by a mob, succumbed to his injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Friday. His death has provoked charges of mob lynching, which the Chopanki Police, which registered a case, has denied.

Alwar SP P Deshmukh said the investigation has been entrusted to ASP Devendra Singh Rajawat. “The post-mortem report is awaited, but prima facie it is not a mob lynching case,” he said.

The deceased Harish’s father Ratti Ram Jatav who filed a case on July 17, said, “How can someone take a life for an accident. The case was seen as a lynching. I want absolute justice.”

However, the woman’s husband Jamaluddin has filed a counter case, saying, Harish was drunk when the accident took place.

Alwar district in Rajasthan had hit national headlines for cow vigilantism which claimed the lives of Rakbar Khan and Pehlu Khan in the last two years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalits caste discrimination
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp