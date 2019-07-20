Row erupts after accused in Congress leader's murder visits Madhya Pradesh Assembly

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The presence of BSP MLA Rambai Thakur’s husband Govind Singh Thakur, an accused in the murder of Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia, in the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha building has triggered a political controversy in the state.

A video of murder-accused Thakur, an accused in 17 criminal cases, and his wife, BSP legislator Rambai Thakur, inside the Vidhan Sabha premises on Thursday went viral on Friday, leaving the Kamal Nath government and the ruling Congress in an embarrassing position. Thakur also spoke to journalists in the Vidhan Sabha building on Thursday.

State BJP vice president Rameshwar Sharma questioned the presence of the murder accused in the Vidhan Sabha. “This shows that that cops and Assembly security staff turned a blind eye towards the murder accused’s presence, all at the behest of the Congress government, which is being supported among other MLAs by the BSP legislator wife of the murder-accused man. Just to ensure that there is no threat to the government from the BSP MLA, the Kamal Nath government is protecting the legislator’s murder-accused husband from arrest,” alleged Sharma.

The state BJP media convener Lokendra Parashar also tweeted over the issue, sharing the details of the 17 criminal cases in which Govind Singh Thakur has been accused. State home minister Bala Bachchan expressed ignorance over Thakur’s presence in the Vidhan Sabha building. When shown a video of the same, he said, “we’ll look into the matter.”