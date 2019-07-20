Home Nation

Row erupts after accused in Congress leader's murder visits Madhya Pradesh Assembly

A video of murder-accused Thakur, an accused in 17 criminal cases, and his wife, BSP legislator Rambai Thakur, inside the Vidhan Sabha premises on Thursday went viral.

Published: 20th July 2019 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  The presence of BSP MLA Rambai Thakur’s husband Govind Singh Thakur, an accused in the murder of Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia, in the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha building has triggered a political controversy in the state.

A video of murder-accused Thakur, an accused in 17 criminal cases, and his wife, BSP legislator Rambai Thakur, inside the Vidhan Sabha premises on Thursday went viral on Friday, leaving the Kamal Nath government and the ruling Congress in an embarrassing position. Thakur also spoke to journalists in the Vidhan Sabha building on Thursday.

State BJP vice president Rameshwar Sharma questioned the presence of the murder accused in the Vidhan Sabha. “This shows that that cops and Assembly security staff turned a blind eye towards the murder accused’s presence, all at the behest of the Congress government, which is being supported among other MLAs by the BSP legislator wife of the murder-accused man. Just to ensure that there is no threat to the government from the BSP MLA, the Kamal Nath government is protecting the legislator’s murder-accused husband from arrest,” alleged Sharma.

The state BJP media convener Lokendra Parashar also tweeted over the issue, sharing the details of the 17 criminal cases in which Govind Singh Thakur has been accused. State home minister Bala Bachchan expressed ignorance over Thakur’s presence in the Vidhan Sabha building. When shown a video of the same, he said, “we’ll look into the matter.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSP Govind Singh Thakur Devendra Chaurasia Rambai Thakur
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp