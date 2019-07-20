Sonbhadra clash: Mayawati holds BJP, Congress responsible for plight of adivasis

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Targeting both the BJP and Congress for the plight of ‘adivasis’ (tribes) after the massacre of Sonbhadra where 10 person belonging to Gond community lost life in a bloody clash over a land dispute, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief andformer CM Mayawati on Saturday said that earlier governments failed to fetch the adivasis their due in the society.

Launching a broad side on the current BJP government in UP, the BSP chief claimed that in order to hide its failure to safeguard the life and property and interests of common man, UP government was using Section 144 as a shield to stop political leaders from going to Sonbhadra. “The massacre in Sonbhara has taken place due to the careless attitude of state authorities. Still, the BSP delegation will go there at an appropriate time to help the grieving tribals,” she tweeted on Saturday.

“The plight of the tribals of Sonbhadra, their exploitation, grabbing of their land and now a massacre, all reflect the failure of Yogi government on the front of law and order. Not only Uttar Pradesh but the entire country is concerned over this state of affairs,” said Mayawati .

She added that during her regime, she took special care of Scheduled Tribes in the state. “During the rule of Congress, Adivasis were pushed out of their jungles which even led to many Adivasis getting close to Naxalism," the BSP chief said in a tweet.

The tweet of BSP chief came amidst a standoff between Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Yogi government over Sonbhadra massacre when Priyanka was stopped from going to Sonebhadra to meet affected families.