Tailor-made gear to benefit 8,000 CRPF woman troopers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CRPF will soon become the first police force in the country to provide protective gear that is “tailor-made” for women.

Designed keeping international standards in mind, the gender-specific protective gear will be much lighter and more comfortable than the protective gear currently used by women force.

For this, the CRPF worked in close coordination with the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences, DRDO, for over two years. Scientists at DIPAS carried out detailed studies to understand the needs of woman troopers of CRPF’s Rapid Action Force to be able to design the gear for them.