Home Nation

Three members of kidnapping gang including kingpin held in Jaipur

Seven persons were arrested last Sunday in connection with the kidnapping of three men wth the wehereabouts of the leader Vicky Rohilla unknown. 

Published: 20th July 2019 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Four persons including the kingpin of a gang involved in kidnapping people for ransom here were arrested on Saturday, police said. The gang was busted following the rescue of three men last Sunday, who were brutally beaten up and held captive at a flat in a residential township on the Ajmer highway here, they said.

While seven persons were arrested earlier in connection with the incident, the whereabouts of the gang leader, Vicky Rohilla, were not known, they said. Rohilla used to given instructions to the gang members through mobile phone and mostly by video-calling.

The police traced Rohilla and his accomplice Sumit to Mumbai after the kingpin's wife was questioned. A team of Jaipur police detained the duo from a hotel in Mumbai and brought them to Jaipur, where they were placed under arrest on Saturday.

Along with them, two other gang members identified as Abhay and Rahul were also arrested in Jaipur on Saturday. Rohilla was staying in a separate flat with his wife and two kids. No gang member, including his younger brother, knew the address of his flat, DCP (West) Vikas Sharma said.

After the gang was busted last Sunday, the police worked on different inputs and were able to locate the flat in Jaipur's Narayan Vihar.  Rohilla's wife was questioned after which he was traced to Mumbai. The gang members, most of them from Haryana, have also spent some 7-8 months in Mumbai and have two flats there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaipur Police Jaipur Kidnapping racket Jaipur kidnapping gang busted Jaipur gang held Jaipur crime
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp