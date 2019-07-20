Home Nation

UP man mistaken to be thief set ablaze by locals, two held

Two people have been arrested so far on charges of 'attempt to murder,' police said. The man identified as Sujit was chased by a dog while he was on his way to visit his in-laws and hid in a house.

Published: 20th July 2019 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By ANI

BARABANKI (Uttar Pradesh): A man was thrashed and set ablaze allegedly by locals after he was mistaken to be a thief as he tried to hide in a house on being chased by dogs here in Raghopur village on Friday, police said.

So far two people have been arrested in the case on charges of "attempt to murder," police said. The man identified as Sujit was chased by a dog while he was on his way to visit his in-laws.

"Sujit was mistaken as a thief when he hid in a house after being chased by dogs. People thrashed him and tried to set him ablaze," Barabanki SP Akash Tomar said.

Presently, Sujit is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Lucknow and his condition is stable now, police said.

"Attempt to murder case has been registered and we have arrested two persons. Other accused will be arrested soon," the senior police official said.

Meanwhile, the wife of the victim said: "Around five people had attacked my husband. When my father reached the spot the accused hit him too. My husband's condition is not well and he is unable to speak."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Raghopur Man set ablaze
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp