UP man mistaken to be thief set ablaze by locals, two held

By ANI

BARABANKI (Uttar Pradesh): A man was thrashed and set ablaze allegedly by locals after he was mistaken to be a thief as he tried to hide in a house on being chased by dogs here in Raghopur village on Friday, police said.

So far two people have been arrested in the case on charges of "attempt to murder," police said. The man identified as Sujit was chased by a dog while he was on his way to visit his in-laws.

"Sujit was mistaken as a thief when he hid in a house after being chased by dogs. People thrashed him and tried to set him ablaze," Barabanki SP Akash Tomar said.

Presently, Sujit is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Lucknow and his condition is stable now, police said.

"Attempt to murder case has been registered and we have arrested two persons. Other accused will be arrested soon," the senior police official said.

Meanwhile, the wife of the victim said: "Around five people had attacked my husband. When my father reached the spot the accused hit him too. My husband's condition is not well and he is unable to speak."