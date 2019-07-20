Home Nation

'Yogi Adityanath government dictatorially inclined, trying to trample democracy': Rahul Gandhi

The Congress alleged that the BJP government wants to "deport" Priyanka Gandhi Vadra so that she cannot meet the victims of the Sonbhadra clash.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of being "dictatorially inclined" and said party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's "imprisonment" at Chunar guesthouse is an attempt to trample upon democracy.

Priyanka Gandhi was on Friday detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra where 10 people were gunned down this week, triggering a standoff with the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Refusing to furnish a personal bond, Gandhi stayed put at a guesthouse in Mirzapur district where she was taken after she squatted on the road with her supporters, insisting that she be allowed to proceed and meet the victims' families.

"The imprisonment of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on way to meet the families of Sonbhadra massacre victims, in Chunar guest house through the night without water and electricity by a dictatorially inclined UP government is an attempt to trample upon democracy," Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

The Congress will not get scared of such tactics and stop fighting for Dalits and tribals, he said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh wants to "deport" party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra so that she cannot meet the victims of the Sonbhadra clash.

The party also alleged that "jungle raj" was prevalent in the state and the government had failed to take action against the guilty.

"BJP government fails to prevent Sonbhadra Massacre. BJP government fails to act against guilty. BJP government illegally arrests Priyanka ji for wanting to meet families," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet.

"BJP government cuts electricity/water of Chunar guest house where she is held. BJP government now wants to deport her from UP. Jungle Raj!" he said.

The Congress on Friday also targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the detention of Priyanka Gandhi, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi terming it as "illegal arrest".

