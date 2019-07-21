Bangladesh Home Minister to visit India on August 7; dialogue with Amit Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI / GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet his counterpart from Bangladesh, Asaduzzaman Khan on August 7 and discuss issues of illegal migration and anti-terror cooperation, sources said.

The timing of the meeting assumes much significance as by July 31, Assam is scheduled to publish its National Register of Citizens which is aimed at identifying illegal migrants, most of them suspected to be Bangladeshis.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) has deploy additional troops, motor boats and surveillance gadgets to stop cattle smugglers, who send cattle illegally to Bangladesh from West Bengal using rudimentary rafts in flooding rivers.Over 1,200 cows and buffaloes have been seized in just over a week, officials said.

Rohingyas stranded

Fifteen Rohingyas, including women, have been stranded on the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura since Thursday as the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) refused to recognise them after they were prevented from entering India by the BSF.

The BSF claimed the Rohingyas were in possession of items supplied by international aid agencies and this established they had come from a refugee camp in Bangladesh. However, the BGB refused to recognise them.

The BSF and the BGB were locked in a similar standoff in Tripura last year.