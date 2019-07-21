Home Nation

Five more die in Assam flood, toll 65

The Brahmaputra and two of its tributaries were flowing above danger level at some places.

A submerged village in flood-affected Morigaon district in Assam on Thursday (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Despite the improvement in the overall flood situation in Assam, five more people died in the past 24 hours which took the death toll to 65. Two others were killed in landslides.

The fresh deaths were reported from Dhemaji, Kamrup, Goalpara, Morigaon districts.

According to official sources, 38,37,354 people have still remained affected in 2,669 villages and localities of 18 districts. Altogether 1,15,389 of them were lodged in 829 relief camps.

The state’s Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya visited the Kaziranga National Park on Sunday and took stock of the situation.

He said as the water level at the park had come down significantly, the rhinos and other animals were slowly moving towards the grasslands from the nearby hills in Karbi Anglong district.

Till Saturday, 141 animals, including rhinos, were killed in the deluge.
 

