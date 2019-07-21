Home Nation

Flood-like situation Punjab after incessant rain in some parts

The Ghaggar river overflowed in Patiala, Moga, Mansa, Sangrur, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Bathinda following heavy torrential rainfall, officials said.

Published: 21st July 2019 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

floods

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A flood-like situation due to torrential rains prevailed in some places in Punjab Saturday with the seasonal Ghaggar river inundating standing crops, including cotton and paddy, as Army and NDRF teams worked to save lives and properties.

The Ghaggar river overflowed in Patiala, Moga, Mansa, Sangrur, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Bathinda following heavy torrential rainfall, officials said.

Residents along the river have been alerted, they said.

Many villagers started moving to safer places with their belongings and livestock.

Army, National Disaster Response Force and state teams continued to plug the breaches in embankments of Ghaggar river at Moonak in Sangrur district, officials said.

They hope the waters will start receding in the next 24 hours.

Several acres of land in these districts were submerged and officials were assessing the damage to the crops.

Punjab Water Resources Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria visited areas facing threat from swollen Sutlej and Beas rivers to assess the situation, officials said.

The minister said around 200 people have been shifted to safer places in Udekaran village in Muktsar.

The deluge has affected crops on nearly 25,000 acres in the district, he said.

In neighbouring Haryana, Ghaggar has played havoc near Mallewala village in Sirsa after a 200-feet breach in the river, officials said.

The affected farmers demanded special assessment of their agriculture land.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Punjab floods Punjab rains Punjab weather
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp