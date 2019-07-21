Home Nation

Former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg passes away

Garg, who was considered close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 2003.

Published: 21st July 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Former Delhi BJP chief Mange Ram Garg (File Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg died here on Sunday morning.

He was ailing and breathed his last at 7:30 am at a private hospital, his family said in a statement.

The body will be placed at his residence in Ashok Vihar at 11:30 am and later shifted to the Delhi BJP headquarters where it will be kept between 12 pm to 1 pm for people to pay homage.

The statement said the body will be donated to a hospital according to his wish.

Garg, who was considered close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 2003.

In a tweet, BJP working president JP Nadda said Garg's demise is an "irreparable loss" to the party. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mange Ram Garg Mange Ram Garg death
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp