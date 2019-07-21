Jeetu, the 5-year-old Asiatic lion, dies at Nehru Zoological Park

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A five-year-old Asiatic lion died at the Nehru Zoological Park here due to multiple organ failure, zoo officials said.

The lion, Jeetu, born in the zoo on May 28 2014, was suffering from Paraplegia (paralysis of the hind legs) since July 8 and was under intensive care treatment.

Veterinary experts had examined the feline and suggested that it be put under intensive care treatment, which was done for the past 12 days, an official release quoted them as having said.

Despite the best efforts, the lion died on Saturday morning due to multiple organ failure, the release said.